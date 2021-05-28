Thanks to the partial lockdown in the city, many of us are fortunate to stay indoors and keep ourselves hydrated and healthy. Sudden showers in the last few days due to Cyclone Yaas gave relief but heat wave conditions witnessed in the last two days which led to a rise in day temperatures in Visakhapatnam are making people stay indoors, mostly under air conditioners.

Visakhapatnam, which recorded its highest day temperature of 42 degrees Celsius two days ago, has been witnessing similar and rising temperatures throughout the week. According to the weather officials, the hot conditions prevailing are likely to continue for another three days. On Friday, of all districts in Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam (Airport) recorded the highest temperature of 43 Degrees Celsius, while Vizag (Waltair) recorded 40.8 Degrees Celsius.

As per the reports by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions are to prevail over districts of Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram. While People are not allowed to move out during lockdown hours, officials advised people to stay indoors during morning hours as well. With hot conditions prevailing for two days, it is also observed that there are hot winds prevailing outside, due to which people have shut the doors and windows even in the morning hours.

Meanwhile, IMD has also revealed that conditions have become favourable for the onset of Southwest Monsoon at Kerala on 31 May 2021. People are hoping that this will arrest the rise in daily temperatures in Visakhapatnam.

♦ Conditions are likely to become favourable for onset of Southwest Monsoon over Kerala around 31st May, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 28, 2021

Tips to stay hydrated during the heat wave:

*Keep a water bottle beside you and drink regularly

*Drink homemade buttermilk, smoothies, cool liquids

*Eat a lot of fruits like watermelon and papaya, healthy vegetables with high water content

*Avoid alcohol