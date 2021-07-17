Croma is a multi-brand digital gadget and home electronics store. With its vast product range, the name Croma, over the years, has almost become synonymous with electronics. Keeping its promise of ‘Brighter Every Day’, Croma launched its store in Vizag on 7 February 2020.

Croma offers an omnichannel shopping experience by providing an ambience to shop both in-store and online at www.croma.com. With over 6,000 products, across 200 brands, Croma offers a plethora of choices consisting of both multi-brand products as well as their brand products.

Own Brand Products

Croma TVs, Croma A/Cs, Croma Refrigerators, Croma Washing Machines and Croma Vacuum Cleaners

Kitchen appliances category: Croma Food Processors, Croma Microwaves, Croma Juicers & Mixer Grinders, Croma Toasters and Sandwich Makers, Croma Electric Kettles, Croma Rice Cookers and Low Oil Fryers

Grooming and wellness category: Croma Hair Dryers, Croma Hair Straighteners and Croma Massagers

Acoustic category: Croma Speakers, Croma Bluetooth speakers and Croma Party Speakers

Accessories category: Croma Laptop Bags, Croma Earphones, Croma Headphones and Croma Power Banks

How to order online

Visit the Croma website or use the Android App

Sign up by providing your details

Add product to your cart & proceed to checkout / make payment

Track the status of your order after payment

In-store shopping at Croma Vizag

When you are looking for a Croma A/C or a Croma refrigerator, you can visit the store for further guidance before making the purchase. In Vizag, Croma currently has two outlets- at Siripuram and Muralinagar. The addresses are as follows:

Croma Siripuram

Ground & First floor, MVR # 10-1-39/B&C, Siripuram Circle, opp. Rock Park, Waltair Uplands, Visakhapatnam – 530003, Andhra Pradesh

Croma Muralinagar

First floor, Hema Abodes, Botcha Square (Passport Seva Kendra), NH -16, Birla Junction, Muralinagar, Visakhapatnam – 530007, Andhra Pradesh