Web series are the new hot cakes in town. Since the very first of these web series formats, like TVF’s Permanent Roommates and Netflix’s Sacred Games, the niche for it has kept growing. But these lengthy web series demand long periods of time to be completed. Most of us are only able to dedicate time for one episode per day. By the time we finish watching, spoilers and fan theories, discussions have already engulfed the social media platforms. Thus, Yo! Vizag brings to you a list of some of the best thriller mini-series in English for you to watch on OTT platforms. These limited series generally last for one season only with a limited number of episodes, thus one can easily finish watching it over a peaceful weekend. Excitement overwhelms when they belong to the genre of thriller, thereby doubling the forte of entertainment.

#1 The Night Manager

Starring ‘Loki’ famed Tom Hiddleston in a leading role, is the 2016 mini-series The Night Manager. Hiddleston also received a Golden Globe for his performance in the series. He played the role of Jonathan Pine, an ex-British soldier, who now works as a night manager in a luxury hotel in Cairo. Nominated for thirty-six awards, it went on to win eleven of those, including two Primetime Emmy Awards. The mini-series has been adapted from the 1993 novel of the same name by John le Carré and features 6 episodes

OTT Streaming Platform- Amazon Prime Video

#2 When They See Us

When They See Us is a 2019 crime thriller drama based on the true events of the 1989 Central Park jogger case. Directed by Ava DuVernay, the story explores the lives of five black males who are falsely accused of the crime. The series has only 4 episodes and features an ensemble cast. It received 11 nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#3 Sharp Objects

Based on the debut novel by Gillian Flynn, Sharp Objects is a 2018 thriller limited series. The show follows the story of Camille Parker, a journalist who is sent to her own hometown to report the murders of young girls. The series stars Amy Adams, Patricia Clarkson, and Eliza Scanlen in the leading roles. It received eight nominations at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series and acting nominations for Adams and Clarkson. Sharp Objects is 8 episodes long.

OTT Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar

#4 Mare Of Easttown

Starring the legendary Kate Winslet in the leading role, Mare Of Easttown is a 2021 crime thriller. Winslet plays the role of Mare Sheehan, a police officer in Pennsylvania. The 7 episode long story revolves around her investigating a brutal murder while juggling with her own falling personal life. The HBO mini-series bagged 16 Emmy Nominations at the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. It’s one of the latest thriller mini-series to watch and can be watched on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

OTT Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar

#5 The People vs OJ Simpson

Winner of the 2016 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series and 3 other Emmys, The People vs OJ Simpson is FX production’s true crime anthology series. Based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book The Run of His Life: The People v. O. J. Simpson, the series was a live-action dramatisation of the infamous murder case. The series is incorporated with 10 episodes.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#6 The Serpent

Released in 2021, The Serpent was based on the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj, active during 1975 and 2000. He was later arrested in India. The series is 8 episodes long and stars Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman in the leading roles.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#7 The Innocent

The Innocent is a Spanish thriller that was released in the year 2020. Based on Harlan Cobel’s novel, the mini-series is directed by Oriol Paulo. The story revolves around a man, who in a heated argument accidentally kills a man. Despite his desperate efforts to return to his normal life, 9 years after the murder, his life is turned upside down.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#8 Sophie – A Murder In West Cork

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork is a 2021 docu-series based on the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier. Filled with mystery, the series lasts for only three episodes with a running time of 49–64 minutes.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#9 The Stranger

Based on the novel by Harlan Coben, The Stranger is a mystery thriller series that released in 2020. The mini-series is eight episodes long and stars Richard Armitage, Siobhan Finneran and Hannah John-Kamen in leading roles.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix

#10 The Undoing

Adapted from the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is a 2020 mystery psychological thriller. The HBO thriller mini-series starred Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in leading roles and is available to watch on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. It received two Primetime Emmy nominations at the 2021 Emmys.

OTT Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar

#11 Chernobyl

Winner of Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series, Chernobyl is a 2019 mini-series tragedy drama. Inspired by real events, the story revolves around the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster. The series was a huge success and went to receive several accolades. It features five episodes.

OTT Streaming Platform- Disney+ Hotstar

#12 Behind Her Eyes

Created by Steve Lightfoot, Behind Her Eyes is a 2021 supernatural psychological thriller. It is based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough. The series stars Simona Brown, Tom Bateman, Eve Hewson in the leading roles. It features 6 episodes with each episode having an average run time of close to 6 minutes.

OTT Streaming Platform- Netflix