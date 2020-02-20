As Vizag gears up to celebrate Maha Shivratri in high spirits on 21 February, the City Police have announced that traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed on Beach Road, given the number of events that are slated to take place in the region. As per a press note, the restrictions will be in place from 6 AM on 21 February to 1 PM on 22 February.

Vehicles coming from the Pandimetta Novotel Hotel can park at Gokul Park. While returning, the vehicles must opt for the one-way route via Coastal Battery and Collector’s office.

Vehicles shall not be allowed on the stretch from Collector’s office to NTR junction.

Vehicles shall not be allowed on the stretch from CR Reddy Junction to the NTR statue and Beach Road towards Pandurangapuram.

Vehicles shall not be allowed from the NTR statue to Park Hotel.

Apart from the traffic restrictions, the police have also informed that dedicated parking spots will be made available for those who wish to witness the events on Beach Road.

The vehicle owners, staying in the vicinity of RK Beach should present residential passes or obtain special permission from the police personnel to use Beach Road, in the case of no alternative. Furthermore, given the expected footfall at the Someswara Swamy Temple at Appikonda, the authorities have mentioned that RTC buses, autos, four-wheelers, and two-wheelers will have to be halted at some distance away from the temple premises.

Urging the citizens to cooperate, Vizag traffic police said that care should be taken to prevent any untoward incidents from taking place on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.