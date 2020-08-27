It has been over five months since the pandemic broke out in the nation. In order to keep themselves entertained during the lockdown due to the coronavirus, people across the country came up with a lot of challenges and activities. From ‘Pass The Brush’ to ‘Flip The Switch’, a bunch of challenges has gone viral on social media. Closer home, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) has been taking initiatives to keep in touch with those residing in the city, In the latest, GVMC Commissioner, G Srijana announced My Vizag challenge, asking citizens to post their pictures shot in Vizag, on social media.

మీరు లేక మీ స్నేహితులు విశాఖపట్నంలో దిగిన ఫోటోలు #నావిశాఖ అని పోస్టు చెయ్యండి. కుదిరితే దాని గురుంచి వ్రాయండి.

The fun initiative has been met with an overwhelming response on social media. Joining the My Vizag challenge by the GVMC Commissioner, several people took to Twitter to share their favourite moments captured in the city of destiny. While some users posted pictures showcasing the beauty of some of the popular landmarks, like RK Beach Road and Thotlakonda, a few others went a step ahead to shed a spotlight on the pristine locations like Kondakarla Ava in Vizag.

See pics: Here are some of the amazing entries under MyVizag challenge

#Myvizag

#Myvizag

na camera lo bandhinchina konni vizag andalu… My memories in 2011….