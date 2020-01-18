Images: Sea Cadet Corps celebrate 50th anniversary in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam unit of the Sea Cadet Corps (SCC) celebrated the 50th anniversary with a ceremonial parade held at the INS Circars Parade Ground, on 18 January 2020. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command attended as the Chief Guest for the parade. He reviewed the parade comprising of twelve platoons of sea cadets, including four girl cadets platoon. On completion of the inspection, the cadets marched past the dais with SCC band playing different tunes. The SCC Commodore, Rabi Ahuja, the son of late Honorary Commodore (SCC), Gokhuladas Shivdas Ahuja, witnessed the parade as a special invitee, along with the other Flag Officers, and family members of the cadets.

The parade was followed by an array of splendid training activities including Piping, Semaphore, Cane Drill, Guard Continuity Drill, Band Continuity Drill, and Hornpipe dance by the SCC Cadets. Later on, the Chief Guest launched the Sea Cadet Corps website and presented awards to outstanding Sea Cadets of the year 2019-20. The Sub-Lieutenant of SCC, Ch Krishna was awarded ‘C-in-C Commendation’ medal for his outstanding commitment and dedication to the Visakhapatnam Unit.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Jain complimented the cadets on their immaculate turnout and smart drill. He also highlighted how the SCC contributes to building teamwork, discipline and leadership qualities amongst young children over the last fifty years.

The Sea Cadet Corps is the largest non-governmental voluntary organisation which was started on 13 May, 1938, at Karachi. Currently, there are 10 units which are functional across the country, with Mumbai as its headquarters. The organisation imparts basic training in Naval Discipline to young boys and girls aged 10 to 12 years, on every Sunday.

The Sea Cadet Corps, Visakhapatnam unit was commissioned on 18 Jan 1970 by the then Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral AK Chatterjee with the support of Captain, OS Dawson, who was the Commanding Officer at the INS Circars, back in the day. The unit has flourished over the last 50 years and currently trains 1200 cadets.