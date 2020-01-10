Special buses and trains to clear Sankranti rush in Andhra Pradesh

Public transport services in Andhra Pradesh have been amped up ahead of Sankranti. The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and railway departments have made special arrangements to accommodate all the passengers travelling back to their home towns to celebrate the Telugu harvest festival. Special service buses have been deployed by the APSRTC ahead of Makara Sankranti. These special services will be operational until 14 January. 333 buses were deployed from Hyderabad to Guntur initially, and the number was increased to 562 as the demand surged ahead of Sankranti.

There are 30 services from Chennai, 20 services from Bangalore and 30 services to Vizag and Tirupathi. Approximately 612 services will be available to Guntur from other parts while 499 services will be deployed from Guntur to other parts of the state and country. The APSRTC has offered a flat discount of 40% for passengers for the festive season. Online reservations and booking centres are two methods available for passengers to reserve their bus seats.

Railway services too have been amplified to accommodate the Sankranthi rushes. Approximately 258 special trains that travel via Vijayawada have been arranged for the festive season specifically. The special trains have been operational from January 1 and will continue till January 20. At present, AC Special, Suvidha (Special Fare), Jansadharan (second seating accommodation), and special trains are being run in all directions connecting to Vijayawada. Passengers can reserve their train tickets through the ‘UTS on Mobile’ App.