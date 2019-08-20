Sand supply begins at Sand depot in Mudasarlova, Visakhapatnam

On Monday, the Visakhapatnam Joint Collector (JC) L Siva Sankar officially announced that the sand supply, at Mudasarlova Sand depot, will commence from 20 August 2019. As per the announcement, a unit of sand (three cubic metres) is priced at Rs 4,500 only. Currently, the depot has a storage of 84 units of sand.

Speaking further, the Joint Collector explained the process involved in procuring sand. The prerequisite, for allowance of sand purchase, includes the consumer’s Aadhar card or ration card, the copies of plan approval, a photograph of the construction site, along with an application requesting for sand supply. These documents are to be submitted at the Mines Department’s office in MVP Colony, Visakhapatnam. Subsequently, the officials from the revenue, police, mines departments, and city planning wing will inspect the documents. Upon approval, the applicants are required to pay Rs 4,500 at the AD office. The consumer can then obtain a unit of sand from the sand depot at Mudasarlova, after submitting the receipt.

In case, the consumer requires a second spell of load, at a later stage of construction, a fresh application has to be submitted, along with a photograph showing the project progress. For transport, the consumer can contact the Secretary of Lorry Transporters Association Mr K Ramana at +91 7674922888. The customer will have to bear the conveyance expenses. The control room at the Mines Department can be reached at +91 9949565479.

The depot will be open from 6 AM TO 6 PM.