Electricity bill amount for April to be same as that of March due to lockdown: APEPDCL

The Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (APEPDCL) has decided to charge the same electricity bill amount for April 2020 as of March this year. Consumers will be required to pay the same amount as they had paid in March 2020, as the meter readers cannot visit households amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. This rule will be applicable to consumers in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, and West Godavari districts.

T.V. Surya Prakash, Operations Circle Superintendent (Visakhapatnam), APEPDC made the announcement and stated that text messages will be sent to consumers specifying their bill amount starting from 6 April 2020. He said that recording of the meter readings and issuing of bills is currently unsafe due to the coronavirus pandemic. The officer stated that the consumers will be required to pay their bills within fifteen days of receiving the SMS. The bill amount will be adjusted in the subsequent months after normalcy restores, said the official.

Consumers can get details of their electricity bill amount by visiting https://www.apeasternpower.com/ under the ‘View Bill’ section. Those who haven’t registered their mobile numbers or wish to update their new numbers with APEPDCL can do so in the ‘Sc. No-Mobile Mapping’ section of the website for further correspondence.