One of the most awaited movies of the year, Saaho will be hitting the screens in August. While it was earlier announced that the Prabhas starrer will release on 15 August, on the occasion of Independence Day, a recent update has revealed that Saaho now has a new release date. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the release of the magnum opus has been rescheduled to 30 August.

The new release date of Saaho also means that the film will be evading a clash with Bollywood films Mangal and Batla House, which are set for an Independence-day release. Also, Telugu films Ranarangam and Evaru are billed to hit the screens on 15 August and expected to benefit from Saaho’s delayed-release.

In another update that has got the fans excited, the moviemakers have apparently shelled out a whopping Rs 70 crore to film an eight-minute action sequence in Saaho. As informed by entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the action sequence has been shot in Abu Dhabi.

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in other important roles, Saaho comes as one of the hugely awaited films in 2019. Directed by Sujeeth, of ‘Run Raja Run’ fame, the film has been bankrolled by UV Creations and is touted to be one of the more expensive Indian films in recent times. The film’s teaser and songs have already set the social media on fire.