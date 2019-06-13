Saaho teaser: Prabhas and team promise a high-octane action entertainer

Actor Prabhas, who rose to incredible fame after the stupendous success of Baahubali, will soon be hitting the screens with his next film, Saaho. Promising to be a high-octane action thriller, Saaho has been shot in three languages- Telugu, Tamil and Hindi- and looks to set new benchmarks in Indian cinema. And bringing the curtains down on a long wait, the filmmakers have finally released the eagerly-anticipated Saaho teaser and by the looks of it, the fans surely seem to be in for something special from Prabhas and team.

Announcing the launch date for Saaho teaser, Prabhas took to social media on Wednesday to share a special message with his fans. Posting one of his stunning looks from the film, the actor wrote, “Hey Darlings…Only 1 Day to go, are you ready to ride into the world of Saaho? ‪Saaho Teaser out tomorrow at 11.23 AM!”

Earlier, the film unit released Shades of Saaho, marking the birthday of Prabhas. The near one and a half minute video gave a glimpse into the action-packed film and left the fans wanting for more. The just-released Saaho teaser too, packs a solid punch. Filled with stunning visuals and VFX, the near one minute forty seconds long teaser seems to be raising the stakes. The action sequences, choreographed by popular Hollywood stunt choreographer Kenny Bates, promise a treat to the fans who eagerly wait to throng the theatres in a few days time.

Watch Saaho teaser here:

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Jackie Shroff in other important roles, Saaho comes as one of the hugely awaited films in 2019. Directed by Sujeeth, of ‘Run Raja Run’ fame, the film is being bankrolled by UV Creations and is touted to be one of the more expensive Indian films in recent times. Saaho is expected to release on 15 August.