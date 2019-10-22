Rowdy sheeter found murdered in Visakhapatnam

A gang rivalry is suspected to have led to the murder of a rowdy sheeter in Visakhapatnam district. 30-year-old Karri Rajesh, from Gavarapalem, was found lying dead in a pool of blood near the Park Centre in Anakapalle.

Reports claim that the man was attacked by unidentified persons on Sunday night, inflicting severe wounds to his head and other body parts. The police, who reached the spot upon receiving information from the locals, conducted inquiries to gain insights into the suspected murder.

Reportedly, Rajesh faced a charge of allegedly murdering a person in 2013, apart from being accused in other cases reported from Anakapalle Town police station limits. As reported by ToI, Rajesh’s father, Nokesh, has hinted towards a possibility of gang rivalry that could have led to his son’s murder.

After thoroughly examining the crime scene, the police even collected the CCTV footage from the area to carry their probe further. The cops have also been interrogating several individuals who allegedly had fallouts with the deceased rowdy-sheeter. Meanwhile, Rajesh’s body, after postmortem, has been handed over to his family members in Visakhapatnam.