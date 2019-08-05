5 popular street foods at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam

Apart from the stunning beaches, Visakhapatnam is known for its amazing food. Although, the port city boasts global food chains and multi-cuisine restaurants offering exotic menus, stepping out for the street foods is quite an experience in Visakhapatnam. The city’s popular hangout spot, RK Beach road is a preferred destination indulge in food mania. Here are our 5 favourite picks from the many street foods at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

#1 Roasted Corn aka Corn Bhutta:

What better way to call it a day than gobbling over roasted corn cobs during monsoon? Found anywhere along the beach road, the corn cobs are roasted on coal and served with a squeeze of lemon juice and spices.

#2 Muri Mixture:

Loved by people of all ages, muri mixture is a popular street food loaded with flavours which can be customized as per your taste. These bandis also offer a variety of bhajis and flavoured groundnuts.

#3 Kulfi and Ice Gola:

Stationed near The Park every evening, the mobile kulfi vendor sells kulfi, the Indianized version of ice creams in plain and dry variants. Also, the ice gola stalls at the Beach Road have got some colourful flavours from kala khatta to rose gola.

#4 Momos:

Experience the Chinese flavours with a local twist. Along with tasty Momos, this Momo bandi near YMCA has yummy spring rolls and Manchow soup.

#5 Kebabs:

The list is definitely incomplete without Kebabs. Tender pieces of chicken are marinated and pierced with a stick and barbequed over coal to give it a smoky flavour.