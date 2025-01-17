The crisis-ridden Visakhapatnam Steel Plant got a big relief as the Centre announced a Rs 11,400-crore revival package on 17 January. Announcing this officially in a statement, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said the special package proposal was approved by the Union Cabinet at its meeting on 16 January.

Hailing the announcement of the special package for the steel plant, Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for coming to the rescue of the plant.

He opined that the aid would help the VSP overcome losses and run with full capacity to earn profits. “It shows the Centre’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Andhra Pradesh,” the Union Minister said.

In Visakhapatnam, TDP leaders and activists celebrated the occasion by firing crackers. Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao and other leaders took part in the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao said the package would benefit the plant a lot. The TDP MLA reminded that he announced resignation for the cause of the steel plant when he was representing the Visakha North constituency.

“The State has been on the path of progress since the Alliance parties came to power,” Srinivasa Rao said listing the welfare schemes launched by the government.

District TDP president Gandi Babji and VMRDA Chairman Pranav Gopal were among the leaders who hailed the Centre’s announcement of the revival package for Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu