Krack and Master, which released in theatres earlier this month to set the cash registers ringing, are set to light up OTT platforms soon. While Krack will be making its way to Aha, Master will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the coming few days.

Krack on Aha

Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Sruthi Haasan in lead roles, hit the screens on 9 January. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the action entertainer struck a chord with the audience to rake in impressive collections and emerge as one of the biggest hits in the actor’s career. While the film was originally slated for an Aha release on 29 January, the date has now been pushed to 5 February, given its dream run at the theatres.

Watch the trailer of Krack here:

Master on Amazon Prime Video

Master, which came as one of the biggest South Indian releases post lockdown, has managed to strike gold as well. With Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi leading the charge, the Lokesh Kangaraj directorial has registered incredible numbers in terms of box office collections. And ending the wait for those preferring to enjoy content on OTT platforms, Amazon Prime Video, on Wednesday, announced that Master will be streaming on the platform from 29 January.

With Krack and Master set to release on Aha and Amazon Prime Video respectively, the OTT audience looks to be in for an entertaining week ahead.