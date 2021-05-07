Last updated 1 hour ago

More than 50 deaths are being reported due to Covid-19 in Vizag every day. However, the deceased bodies are not handed over to their families, to avoid the spread of the virus. This has been a painful thing for many families who are not able to see the souls of their deceased one last time before last rites. On Friday, AP State Government released a protocol on Covid-19 deaths saying every person who died due to Covid-19 will be tested before cremation. The body will be handed over to the families to perform cremation following Covid-19 norms, only if the deceased person tests negative. This procedure is to avoid the spread of the virus to the families.

In a statement given by AP Covid Nodal Officer Dr. Arja Srikanth, it has been mentioned that the Covid-19 protocol is to be strictly followed by the concerned staff. In case the deceased body tests positive, the body will be cremated as per the government protocol.

The protocol formulised by the State Government is listed below.

Death in any hospital should be reported to the Nodal or Special Officer.

Health workers on duty should wear a PPE kit to shift the body from the ward, cover his/her body in a leak-proof plastic bag by closing the mouth and nostrils.

Later the body has to be transferred into a sheet provided by the mortuary or clothes given by the family members.

Embalming or medical tests should not be conducted for the person who died due to Covid-19.

Families of the deceased will be handed over the body only after packing the deceased in a body bag.

Vehicles and staff shifting the body to the burial ground should disinfect the vehicle and themselves with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution after dropping at the burial ground.

Ritual baths, contact with the deceased are strictly avoided by the family members.

Only 20 members in a family are allowed at the cremation ground following Covid-19 norms.

Ashes of the deceased will be given to the family only for performing cremation rituals.

The officials have informed the burial ground staff about following the protocol issued by the AP government during cremation of Covid-19 related deceased. The staff at the cremation ground were advised to go for electrical cremation, unless the families ask for regular cremation.