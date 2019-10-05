Police file case against Bandla Ganesh on charges of threatening PVP

The Hyderabad police, on Saturday, filed a case against producer Bandla Ganesh and a few of his followers on the charges of threatening fellow producer Potluri Vara Prasad aka PVP.

As per reports, PVP approached the Jubilee Hills Police claiming that a few persons came to his house in Hyderabad to threaten him. The YSRCP leader mentioned that he had financed a certain sum to Bandla Ganesh for his movie ‘Temper’.

With PVP asking Ganesh to repay the amount, the latter reportedly threatened him of dire consequences. Based on the complaint lodged by PVP, the police filed a case against Ganesh and four of his followers under IPC 448, 506 sections. Reports further claim that the police are on the lookout for the comedian-turned-producer is currently on the run.

Bandla Ganesh, under his banner of Parameswara Art Productions, produced several Telugu films including Teenmaar, Gabbar Singh, and Baadshah among others.