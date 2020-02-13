Panic ensued at Lankelapalem as a petrol tanker caught fire on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam. As per sources, the driver jumped off the lorry with the front cabin breaking into flames. The driver is known to have escaped unhurt.

With the locals alerting the authorities, a few firefighters soon reached the spot and began dousing the fire. Reportedly, it is being believed that a major accident has been possibly averted, given that a fuel station is located close to the site where the petrol tanker broke into flames. The exact cause of the accident though is yet to be ascertained.

In November last year, a similar incident saw a lorry get engulfed in flames on the Lankelapalem road. In yet another fire accident in May 2019, a welder was charred alive in an oil tanker blast at Autonagar in Visakhapatnam. Reportedly, the sparks generated while welding the oil tanker caused the filled oil tanker to explode, killing Rao on the spot.