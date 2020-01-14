Won’t keep quiet if we’re attacked once more: Pawan Kalyan warns YSRCP

JanaSena Party (JSP) President Pawan Kalyan, while speaking a press meet in Kakinada on Tuesday, lashed out at the YSRCP-led State Government in Andhra Pradesh. Speaking in the aftermath of the recent clashes between the YSRCP and JSP members in Kakinada, the actor-turned-politician warned that his party will not keep quiet if they’re attacked once more.

Controversy erupted after YSRCP MLA from Kakinada City, Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy, made abusive remarks on Pawan Kalyan while addressing a public rally. The objectionable comments drew severe flak from different quarters with the JanaSena members demanding an unconditional apology from the YSRCP leader. Tensions soared on Sunday when the cadres of both the parties got involved in a heated altercation. It was reported that things turned sour with several JanaSena followers sustaining severe injuries.

Speaking at the press meet in Kakinada, Pawan Kalyan said, “It is unfortunate that such events have taken shape in the festive season. The abuses thrown at us, the attacks on our leaders and women cadre are unforgivable. It doesn’t take much time to disrupt law and order but we are acting responsibly.”

Stating that their patience shouldn’t be mistaken for incapability, Pawan Kalyan warned the YSRCP of consequences if things did not change. “We are still under control. Today, I inform the police department, higher officials, and those running the government…we will not tolerate any more attacks on our people.” Demanding the police officials to take necessary action in this regard, he added that a report will be prepared on the recent attacks and submitted to the Governor.

The JSP supremo further stated that his party has been working responsibly by taking note of several key issues prevalent in the State. Mr. Kalyan also said that he recently met national leaders in Delhi to brief them on the current political scenario in Andhra Pradesh.