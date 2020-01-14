Chandrababu Naidu, TDP members burn copies of GN Rao committee report in Bhogi fire

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members, led by their President Chandrababu Naidu, observed Bhogi by burning copies of the GN Rao committee report in the bonfire in Vijayawada on Tuesday morning. Organised by Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti, the event saw the TDP members also burn copies of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report.

The reports by the GN Rao committee and the BCG had backed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s proposal to set up executive capital and judiciary capital in Visakhapatnam and Kurnool respectively; a proposal that has triggered widespread protests from the farmers of Amaravati.

The move has also drawn severe flak from the opposition parties in Andhra Pradesh. Taking to social media, TDP shared, “TDP leaders, different parties, leaders of people’s organisations joined Chandrababu Naidu in burning useless reports in Bhogi fire. Chandrababu has wished that the thoughts of destroying Amaravati must be cleansed in the fire.”

The TDP chief said that the three festive days will be observed as Amaravati Bhogi, Amaravati Sankranti, and Amaravati Kanuma. The former Chief Minister recently challenged AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to go for a referendum and seek a fresh mandate from the people on his proposal of setting up three capitals in the State. Chandrababu Naidu added that he would quit politics if Mr.Reddy manages to win.