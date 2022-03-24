Planning to watch Kannada movies this week? With a lot of interesting storylines and characters, the Kannada film Industry has a number of films lined up for release. The month of March always seems to be booming with releases as the summer sets in and holidays begin. With OTT platforms making an irreplaceable way into our lives, here is a list of OTT releases of Kannada movies this March 2022.

Here is a list of must-watch Kannada movies to watch on OTT platforms.

#1 Love Mocktail 2

If you loved the first part under the same name, this part will not disappoint you. Directed by Darling Krishna himself, the husband-wife duo of real life, sizzle on the screen. The story revolves around the part where Adi’s wife passes away and how the husband faces life after her dismissal. A story that connects to hearts of the viewers is available on Amazon Prime.

#2 Rider

The romantic action film is directed by Vijay Kumar and stars the Jaguar fame Nikhil Gowda opposite Kashmira Pardesi. A story that revolves around a childhood bond, looses its way. In a search for each other, the story shows how the actors find their way towards love. This movie is available on ZEE5.

Yet another movie starring the much loved Darling Krishna, is directed by Nagashekar. Bhavana is the lead female character in this movie. The story revolves around how an unexpected role played by Satya changes his life. The comedy-drama was released in 2021 and is finally making its OTT debut. The movie is available to watch on Sun NXT.

#4 Obba

A Tamil movie which is being released in Kannada is directed by Thu Pa Saravanan. The cast includes Vishal Krishna and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles. The story revolves around how a brother decides to investigate an unfortunate incident that occurs with his sister and exposes a racket of criminals. The movie is available to watch on ZEE 5.

#5 Salute

The film originally shot in Malayalam is now available in Kannada. The story stars Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan in lead roles. The movie received many accolades for its theatre release and has now made its OTT debut. The straightforward story is directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The story revolves around a cop who is on leave and is haunted by an old murder case. Watch the movie on SonyLIV.

Let us know which of these OTT releases of Kannada movies this March are your favourite in the comments below.