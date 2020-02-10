Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners on Hollywood’s biggest night

The 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles turned out to be a dreamy affair. Cutting through fierce competition, Hollywood’s biggest night saw several talented technicians and actors be rewarded with the Oscar, which is regarded among the highest honours for work in the field of cinema. While Joaquin Phoenix’s incredible act in Joker won him the Oscar for the Best Actor, Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant Parasite walked away with four awards including those for the Best Picture and the Best Director. Here’s the complete list of winners at Oscars 2020:

Ford v Ferrari (‘Le Mans 66)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite – Winner

Best Director

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bon Joon-ho – Winner

Leading Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner

Jonathan Price, The Two Popes

Leading Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy – Winner

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Winner

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – Winner

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Original Screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite – Winner

Best Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – Winner

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari (‘Le Mans 66)

Joker

1917 – Winner

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Winner

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Musical Score

Joker – Winner

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original Song

Toy Story 4

Rocketman – Winner

Breakthrough

Frozen II

Harriet

Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – Winner

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell – Winner

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – Winner

Love

Kitbull

Memorable Sister

Live-action Short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – Winner

Saria

A Sister

Best Documentary

American Factory – Winner

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary Short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Winner

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best International Feature Film Award

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserable

Pain & Glory

Parasite – Winner

Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Winner

Parasite

Best Editing

Ford v Ferrari – Winner

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

Parasite

The Irishman

Best Cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – Winner

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best Animated Film