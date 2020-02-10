Oscars 2020: Complete list of winners on Hollywood’s biggest night

The 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles turned out to be a dreamy affair. Cutting through fierce competition, Hollywood’s biggest night saw several talented technicians and actors be rewarded with the Oscar, which is regarded among the highest honours for work in the field of cinema. While Joaquin Phoenix’s incredible act in Joker won him the Oscar for the Best Actor, Bong Joon-ho’s brilliant Parasite walked away with four awards including those for the Best Picture and the Best Director. Here’s the complete list of winners at Oscars 2020:
Complete list of winners at Oscars 2020:
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari (‘Le Mans 66)
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite – Winner
Best Director
The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bon Joon-ho – Winner
Leading Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – Winner
Jonathan Price, The Two Popes
Leading Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy – Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Winner
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – Winner
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite – Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – Winner
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford V Ferrari (‘Le Mans 66)
Joker
1917 – Winner
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Winner
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Musical Score
Joker – Winner
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original Song
Toy Story 4
Rocketman – Winner
Breakthrough
Frozen II
Harriet
Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – Winner
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell – Winner
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
1917
Animated Short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – Winner
Love
Kitbull
Memorable Sister
Live-action Short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – Winner
Saria
A Sister
Best Documentary
American Factory – Winner
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – Winner
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best International Feature Film Award
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserable
Pain & Glory
Parasite – Winner
Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Winner
Parasite
Best Editing
Ford v Ferrari – Winner
Joker
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
The Irishman
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – Winner
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best Animated Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – Winner
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 – Winner
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Loading…
Comments