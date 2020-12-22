Visakhapatnam City Police seized Rs 1 crore cash and 29 kg silver in raids conducted at two lodges in Allipuram. The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel and the Law and Order police of Duvvada even seized ganja at Gajuwaka. Acting on reliable information, the police conducted raids and seized 100 kg of ganja, worth Rs 2,00,000, and a car. The accused, identified as U Subba Reddy and J Gaurav (25), were arrested in the raids.

In raids conducted yesterday, the City Task Force (CTF) and SEB seized unaccounted cash and silver at lodges in Visakhapatnam. On Monday, the CTF and SEB personnel, Visakhapatnam city, conducted a raid at a lodge in Allipuram and seized 29.415 kg of silver from the accused, Himmat Singh Rathode (35) and Sohan Singh (23). The police said that silver was brought from Vijayawada for selling it in the open market of Visakhapatnam, without any valid documents.

In a raid at another lodge in Allipuram, the SEB and CTF personnel seized unaccounted cash of Rs. one crore in the presence of local police and arrested the accused, Bharat Kumar Raj Purohit (30) and Chhota Ram (30).

It may be noted that the Visakhapatnam City Police, on 15 December, launched a week-long anti-drug drive to crack the whip on activities related to Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS). The drive, which has been launched under the directions of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), is slated to be operational till 22 December. On Thursday, the Visakhapatnam City Police detected three NDPS Act cases in the city.