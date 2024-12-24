Visakhapatnam’s beaches are usually known for their beauty, but every so often, they find themselves in the spotlight for other reasons, too. From mysterious objects washing ashore to dramatic wildlife rescues, there have been some unforgettable incidents at beaches in Visakhapatnam that have made headlines! Take a look:

1. Mysterious Wooden Box Washes Ashore

A massive mysterious wooden box that washed ashore near the YMCA on Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach on October 27, 2023, sparked widespread curiosity among locals. As objects of such nature washing ashore is a rare sight, people gathered to catch a glimpse of it. The box was deduced to be old, likely from the British-era. Brought to land by local fishermen, it was handed over to the police to guard overnight as they awaited an inspection by archaeological and police teams the following morning.

In a disappointing turn of events, however, the box was found to be empty upon examination by a dog squad and clues team. It is theorised that the box might have been part of an old vessel and was likely used as part of a system for anchoring and preventing collisions. Though shortlived, the incident caused quite a commotion and excitement among locals.

2. When A Bangladeshi Ship Ran Aground

In October 2020, the Bangladeshi merchant vessel MV Maa ran aground near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam. The 80-meter-long, 3,000-tonne cargo ship had been waiting to load fly ash cargo at the Visakhapatnam Port since September 19.

Due to a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, rough seas caused the ship to lose its only functioning anchor, a critical issue that had not been reported to port officials. With heavy swells pushing it off course, the vessel eventually drifted to the shore near the northern edge of Visakhapatnam Port. All 15 crew members were rescued safely. The arrival of this ship, quite unlike anything the city had seen before, piqued the curiosities and incited enthusiasm among the citizens. To date, the MV Maa ship remains lodged in the shores of Tenneti Park, and is a popular attraction that draws massive crowds.

3. World’s Biggest Whale Shark Rescue Operation

In December 2021, a whale shark, confirmed to be one of the largest fish species in the world, was found trapped in a fishing net near Thanthadi Beach, Visakhapatnam. The endangered 15-foot shark, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was entangled close to the shore.

Local fishermen, recognizing the significance of the species, acted swiftly to save the animal. They kept it alive by pouring water over it while waiting for assistance. With help from the forest department and wildlife conservationists, a rescue team used ropes and manpower to tow the shark back into the ocean. High tide aided the efforts, allowing the fish to return to its natural habitat after nearly two hours of struggle.

The heroic rescue efforts of the fishermen, their collaboration with the officials, and the successful rescue of this endangered species in Visakhapatnam were recognised by many and made news headlines on a national scale.

4. Bioluminescent Waves

In April 2023, Visakhapatnam’s Bheemili Beach became a hotspot for visitors after bioluminescent waves illuminated the shoreline for the first time. The mesmerizing glow, caused by a rare natural phenomenon, captivated locals and tourists alike.

The discovery was made by five M Tech students from Andhra University during a late-night drive. Videos of the phenomenon went viral after being shared by local bloggers on social media platforms like Twitter. The magical sight left onlookers awestruck. As stunning natural phenomena like this often do, the bioluminescent activity made waves online and among Vizagites!

5. The Re-Emergence of World War II Bunkers

When the tide goes out along Vizag’s coast, hidden remnants of history come into view: the World War II-era pillboxes and bunkers. These small, fortified structures, long buried beneath sand, were once part of a coastal defense system designed to protect against enemy attacks.

Built between 1938 and 1941, these pillboxes feature strategically placed loopholes for firing weapons. Today, four of them remain visible along Vizag’s shoreline.

These fortifications played a crucial role during World War II, particularly in defending against the threat of Japanese invasions in the East.

Each time the sea retreats, these historic pillboxes resurface, transforming an ordinary beach day into a fascinating glimpse into the past!

While the beaches in Visakhapatnam are perfect for a laid-back day by the sea, they’ve also witnessed some interesting events that have made headlines. Who knows, your next beach outing itself could turn into something unusual and exciting!

