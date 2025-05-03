Weekend plans vary for everyone. For some, it might be catching up on the trending news, but for others, it is streaming new OTT releases! With suspense and crime taking a central seat this week, these are some new thriller OTT releases deserving your time.

1. Costao (Zee5)

Living in Goa, a customs officer encounters a fatal situation in which he must seal his morality while proving his loyalty to his job. Based on a true story, Costao is a nail-biting suspense that has received many positive reviews from fans. This release should be on your watchlist for the weekend!

2. Exterritorial (Netflix)

A mother can cross any boundary to protect her children. That is exactly the premise of this gripping movie, in which Sara, a former elite soldier, and her son visit the US consulate. Sara realizes that her son is missing, and the most confusing part is that no one is ready to help her.

Taking matters into her own hands, Sara embarks on an unsettling search to find her son.

3. Carême (Apple TV+)

Antonin Carême, the first celebrity chef in the world has a mysterious origin. While his passion for the culinary arts is remarkable, Carême gets the attention of politicians who see an opportunity. A chance to escape poverty and fulfil his dreams sounds exciting to Carême. But what will be the price for becoming a spy?

Watch as politics brew in the kitchen in this unpredictable show.

4. Another Simple Favour (Amazon Prime Video)

Stephanie meets Emily after she is released from prison. Invited to Emily’s wedding as a maid of honour and a lawsuit threatening her refusal, Stephanie joins the wedding festivities on Capri Island. Wherever the friends are together, crime and drama follow them. This time, it’s murder and betrayal.

5. Black, White and Grey: Love Kills (Sony LIV)

A journalist begins to dissect serial killings in Nagpur which all point to a man. While the revelation is hefty, a new victim is added to the growing list, who happens to be the killer’s lover. Different theories come to light, plaguing the nations with questions.

This new release has gained high praise for its unique mockumentary screenplay and exceptional performances by the cast.

6. Kull: The Legacy of Raisingghs (JioHotstar)

A long-standing patriarch dies, leaving a trail of mystery, betrayal, and chaos in his wake. The three siblings and potential heirs to the throne battle out a war filled with revelations.

This extravagant series is packed with entertaining and suspense-filled plot, making it a must-watch!

7. The Brown Heart (JioHotstar)

While heart diseases have captured several victims from different countries, two senior doctors set out to India, the UK and the USA to find out why South Asian people are the top targets of this fatal disease.

With the weekend here, enjoy these latest OTT releases. Starting from black comedy thrillers, undercover chefs, and a customs officer battling internal conflicts and loyalty, there’s something for every watcher. So, what are you waiting for? Grab some popcorn and turn on these entertaining flicks for solid entertainment!

