The most instinctive way we humans make sense of the world is through our senses. Even before we learn a place’s name or history, our bodies respond — telling us if it feels pleasant or unwelcoming. Vizag is no different. To truly understand what makes this coastal city special, you have to go beyond reading about it or scrolling through pictures. You need to see it, touch it, smell it, hear it, and taste it. Visakhapatnam is a city that speaks through all senses, and here’s how you can experience it in its fullest form.

See

Start with the beaches, especially from a high vantage point like Dolphin’s Nose Lighthouse or the ropeway at Kailasagiri. In the peak of summer, Vizag’s coast looks most stunning under the sun – bright baby blue waves crashing into each other, glistening as they turn into surf. If you’re flying into the city, try to grab a window seat. The view as your plane descends – a sweep of the natural harbour formed by Dolphin’s Nose, the bustling port, sea, city, and the surrounding Eastern Ghats – is something you won’t forget. While at the beach, take a closer look – the life around you is not just limited to human beings. From crabs to sea stars and more, there’s an enthusiastic marine life on the coast that one can observe.

A train ride from Vizag to Araku is another visual treat. Watch as the route snakes through valleys, climbs hills, and passes through tunnels, offering breathtaking vistas. Finally, catch a Jathara. These festivals are celebrated in neighbourhoods from Waltair to Uppada to Bheemili, with colourful processions, dances like Pulivesham, dazzling fireworks, and buzzing festival markets.

Touch

You must feel a part of the culture of Visakhapatnam to experience it through the senses. To do so quite literally, pick up an Etikoppaka Bomma. These handcrafted wooden toys, made in the nearby village of Etikoppaka, have a 400-year-old legacy. Smooth to the touch and painted with natural dyes made from seeds, roots, bark, and leaves, these toys are as sustainable as they are beautiful. You can find them at local handicraft stores, or take a trip to the village itself to watch artisans at work and buy directly from them.

Smell

There’s something healing about the forest air at Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary – the mixed scents of earth, leaves, and sun-warmed bark. Go on an early morning trek to this wilderness that sits in the middle of the city, away from the concrete jungles. On the sweeter side, step into one of the city’s bakeries (like Fresh Choice, Baker’s Den, Bake My Wish, Tisona’s, and so many more) and you’ll be greeted with the irresistible aroma of freshly baked bread and cakes. Also, don’t forget to take a deep breath of Araku Coffee – warm, bold, and soulful – at a local coffee shop. Grown in the lap of Araku Valley nearby, this is another local product that is well-loved for its taste.

Then there’s the fishing harbour. The place smells… well, bad. But it’s real. The salt, the fish, the seaweed; it all blends into an unforgettable scent. Early morning is the best time to go. Watch fishing boats return, the day’s haul being unloaded, and fisherwomen energetically bargaining in the morning rush. It’s a slice of local life at its most raw and unfiltered.

Hear

Climb to the top of Simhachalam Hill and close your eyes. You’ll hear the hum of the city – trains, traffic, the occasional temple bell. Visit at night and you’ll also catch a glittering view of city lights under the stars. For a different tune, head to Kondakarla Ava or Meghadri Gedda in the early morning to listen to bird calls echoing across the water.

Music lovers can visit Kalabharati, where classical concerts regularly feature talented artists. For a more casual vibe, check out bars and restaurants like Iron Hill, SOMAA, or The Park, where live music adds a pulse to the evening air.

Taste

When getting to know Visakhapatnam through the senses, don’t forget to taste! Begin your day with hot, fluffy idlis or crisp dosas from roadside tiffin stalls in MVP Colony (near AS Raja College). By evening, make your way to the beach for Muri Mixture, spicy Tomato Bajjis, or the ever-popular Cheekulu, marinated chicken grilled on skewers, smoky and full of flavour.

For a sweet that’s a Vizag signature, one must have a taste of Madugula Halwa. This gooey, rich sweet is made from wheat milk, ghee, honey, and sugar syrup, originating from the village of Madugula.

The next time you’re outside in Visakhapatnam, this is your sign to truly be present and engage with the city with all your senses. Feel the sea breeze on your skin, listen to the temple bells ring at dawn, relish the spice-laced street food, and watch the sun dip behind the hills in hues that defy description!

