His last movie Wild Dog got middling returns and hence, Nagarjuna would be hoping for better outcomes with his next projects. King Nagarjuna, who is on a spree of announcing his upcoming movies, dropped another surprise for his fans on Sunday morning. He announced the title for the film which will be directed by Praveen Sattaru.

The title for Nagarjuna’s next movie was revealed as Ghost.

From the title unveiling poster, it seems as though Nagarjuna’s character in his next movie is going to be a messiah to people.

The film will cast Kajal Aggarwal alongside Akkineni Nagarjuna. The filmmakers have roped in Mukesh G as cinematographer, Brahma Kadali to supervise the art department, and Robin Subbu and Nabha Master to oversee the stunts. The film is produced by Narayan Das, K Narang, Sharrath Marar, and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, under the banners Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment.

The pre-look poster of the film was unveiled on 27 August, on the occasion of the film’s producer, Suniel Narang’s birthday. The poster shows an unknown person holding a sword with bloodstains on it. Reportedly, Nagarjuna will be playing a powerful role in this movie. The poster also revealed that an update will follow on 29 August.

Here is the pre-look poster:

The Leads Update

Nagarjuna recently announced his new project, titled Bangarraju. This upcoming project is a sequel to Nagarjuna’s 2016 release Soggade Chinni Nayana. The film will see the father-son duo come together again. It will star Naga Chaitanya, Ramya Krishnan, and Krithi Shetty in prominent roles. The film will be directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala. The music for the film will be composed by Anup Rubins.

Nagarjuna will also soon be seen in the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra. While nothing concrete has been revealed till date about the movie, it’s one of the biggest talks amongst movie buffs.

Currently, Akkineni Nagarjuna is gearing up for the premiere of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 which he hosts.