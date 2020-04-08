Muslims in Vizag urged not to visit burial grounds on Shab e barat

Vizag District Minority Welfare officer requests the Muslim community to offer Shab e Barat prayers at home. In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the whole nation has been observing a 21-day lockdown until 14 April 2020. In this regard, the Vizag District Minority Welfare Officer, V Meshak, appealed to all Muslims to offer Shab e Barat prayers at their respective homes on 9 April 2020.

On the occasion of Shab-e-Barat, those from the Muslim community visit graveyards, every year, to offer Ziyarat for their dead relatives. In line with the lockdown situation in the city, the District Minority Welfare Officer advised them not to gather or come out of their houses to offer Fateha on Thursday.

It is to be noted that Andhra Pradesh registered 329 cases on Wednesday morning. While Kurnool reported 74 cases in the state, the northern districts Srikakulam and Vizianagaram have not reported a single case so far. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Visakhapatnam stands at 20.

In view of the gradual increase of the coronavirus cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh Health, Medical, and Family Welfare Department informed that the age of the majority of the affected population fall below 40 years. The Family Welfare Department further requested people of all age groups to stay home in order to stay safe.