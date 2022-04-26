It is almost May and the sun is sparing no one from its searing heat. Vizag has recorded temperatures over 35 degrees for almost seven days straight and it is more exhausting than ever. We are short of words to describe how the sun is sucking up every last ounce of energy in our bodies. So we have come up with movie titles which would aptly describe the situation in Vizag during summer.

Go ahead and take a look at these movie titles that describe the summer in Vizag.

“Surya vs Surya”- the fight between us and the sun

How many of you remember the movie “Surya vs Surya”? The protagonist has a condition where any exposure to sunlight makes his skin burn and turns him blind. That hero is basically all of us at the moment. The soaring temperatures are making stepping out into daylight a herculean task for us. Beware. We advise you to stay hydrated and take proper precautions to stay safe during the summer.

“Nuvve Kavaali”- our true feelings for the trees

Trees are a very important part of our ecosystem as well as our lives. We realise this, especially, during the summer. For ages, people have been stressing about the bad effects of deforestation and despite all the lessons taught at school, people don’t seem to take it seriously. Now is the time to take responsibility and show our gratitude to Mother Nature by preserving her. Is there a better feeling than feeling the fresh air from the trees on our faces on a hot summer day? Definitely not and it makes us say “Nuvve Kavaali” to the trees!

“Raavoyi Chandamama”- the long wait for the night

Similar to how we wait for the sunrise during the cold winters, we wait for the moon to conquer the sky so that the sun can finally rest after a long day. It is such a relief to not have to look through half-closed eyes because of the blinding sunlight and not feel the burning sensation on our skin while we are outside. We find ourselves calling out to the moon “Raavoyi Chandamama”.

“Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu”- a love letter to AC

Air conditioners are the true heroes of summer. After a tiring day at work or college, the relief of stepping into an air-conditioned room is second to none. Like the title suggests, without an AC, summers are a living hell on Earth. Nevertheless, they make us lazy and the struggle to wake up in the morning after a sound sleep under the AC is real. We cannot fail but confess to the ACs “Nuvvu Leka Nenu Lenu.”

“Ice Cream”- the saviour of summer

Can we officially make ice cream the staple food in summer? If there is one perfect solution to beat the summer heat, it has to be a scoop of ice cream. With each and every bite, we can feel the energy pumping back into our bodies. If you have a sweet tooth and looking for a perfect summer partner, there is nothing like ice cream!

“Magadheera”- the braveheart

We all have that one friend who takes a hot shower and covers himself under a blanket during the night despite the heat. Make sure to tell him that he is indeed a “Magadheera”, the braveheart. And don’t forget to ask them how do they do it?

“Parugu”- the moment we step out

The hot sun and the high temperatures are literally making us run for a shade to escape the heat. The moment we step out of our house or office or a car, we have the uncontrollable urge to run away from the sunlight. Do you have that “Parugu” moment every day?

Let us know if you have suggestions for movie titles that would perfectly describe the situation during summer in Vizag.