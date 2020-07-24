As the weekend vibes begin to set in slowly, our incessant search for content on OTTs kicks off with much gusto. With several digital platforms set to keep us hooked with quite a few exciting releases in the coming few days, the to-do-list for this weekend seems pretty much sorted. From the much-awaited Dil Bechara to Malayalam’s stunning Moothon, here are 5 movies you should watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and Zee5.

Movies to watch this weekend on Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Zee5:

#1 Dil Bechara (2020)

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the leads, Dil Bechara is based on John Green’s famous novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The movie marks actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last outing before his unfortunate demise. Commemorating the actor and his love for cinema, the OTT platform, Disney+Hotstar announced that the movie will be available to all subscribers and non-subscribers from 24 July.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Streaming from: 24 July

#2 French Biryani (2020)

Kannada film, French Biryani, under the same production house, PRK productions, has made its way to Amazon Prime Video. Starring popular comedian Danish Sait and directed by Pannaga Bharana, the movie covers the three-day journey of a French expatriate and an auto driver in Shivaji Nagar.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime

Streaming from: 24 July

#3 Moothon (2019)

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, this Malayalam action thriller won multiple accolades when it hit screens last year. Starring a terrific Nivin Pauly in the lead, Moothon is centred on the story of a 14-year-old from Lakshwadeep who travels to Mumbai in search of his elder brother, but gets trapped in a twist of fate. The film has also been selected to be screened at the New York Indian Film Festival between July 24 and August 2.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Streaming from: 24 July

#4 Omerta (2017)

Based on the life of British-born Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh, Omerta is another interesting flick to watch out for this weekend. Starring the ever reliable Rajkumar Rao, this critically-acclaimed Hansal Mehta directorial will be streaming on Zee5 from 25 July, after a long wait.

Where to Watch: Zee5

Streaming from: 25 July

#5 Radioactive (2019)

This British biographical film is based on the life of Marie Curie and her journey to a path-breaking discovery that ends up winning her the Nobel Prize. Starring Rosamund Pike and Sam Riley, Radioactive can be watched to know the incredible true story of the renowned physicist.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Streaming from: 24 July