A minor fire mishap occurred at Vizag Steel Plant near the Blast Furnace 3 Northside Slag pit on 13 January at approximately 6:00 PM. The fire broke out when roadside bushes caught fire due to a slag splash from the pit.

The CISF Fire wing personnel responded promptly to the mishap and were able to extinguish the fire quickly near the Blast Furnace 3 at Vizag Steel Plant.

No Impact on Operations: Fortunately, there was no damage to Vizag Steel Plant equipment or machinery, and production continues to operate as usual. No injuries were reported during the incident.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates.