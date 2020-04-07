Lockdown Stories: Vizag woman shares her experience of being confined to home

With the number of coronavirus cases by the day, the Central and State Governments of the country are working to combat the deadly virus. Citizens too are doing their bit by staying at home. As the third week of lockdown begins, we are here with our Visakhapatnam lockdown stories. Sharing how she keeps herself engaged during these times, Jyothirmayi Mukthineni from Vizag narrates her lockdown story.

Vizag lockdown stories ft Jyothirmayi Mukthineni:

“The year 2020 started on a strange note with the outbreak of a pandemic. Three months after it did, we were alerted as a country and learned from the bitter experiences of other nations. The tension did build-up, especially a couple of days before Janata Curfew on 22 March. My husband, and I, had instructed our staff to stay home and sensitised them on the importance of staying indoors. We also suggested the safety gear, in case of need, and helped them buy the same.

The process of preparing to face reality began with planning for days to come as we sensed that this is not going to be a one day show. I made sure that the perishables were in place for the coming week and the other necessities for the following month while being mindful not to panic and hoard.

As per the guidelines of the Central Government, and health experts, we double-checked on sanitising our home as we live with my elderly father-in-law. His medical supplies were rechecked and sorted. Witnessing the crisis, he recollected how cholera had washed away countless lives, decades ago. Despite having progressed as a society over the years, ironically we don’t have a clear way out of the pandemic yet.

We planned a routine comprising a series of tasks for all of us. As we decided that only one of us would step out, we zeroed down on my husband since he insisted on running the errands. Our daughter was made aware of the circumstances and measures to be taken by all of us to be healthy and safe. She seems to have adapted to the situation quite earlier than I’d assumed. It’s inspiring to see the child synchronise with the time and need and act accordingly.

However, it wasn’t the same in my case. Being an outdoor person it wasn’t easy for me to cope as the lockdown was extended till mid-April. That sounded like too long a time and I wasn’t sure of my state of mind as the days progressed.

I wanted to shift my focus towards things that can help me stay optimistic. A few of my acquaintances planned to set an online portal to help people with verified information and frequently asked questions about the unfamiliar virus. Being associated with them felt like my way of contributing to the betterment of society. Thus the page covid19faq.in came into existence for people to stay informed. To engage people during these trying times, I’ve also started posting productive and hilarious content on social media platforms to engage, along with a few other pals.

I enrolled in Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) and a couple of other online courses too. Apart from these activities, I make sure that I get a 60-minute dose of physical exercise to stay healthy inside out. The 11-year-old at home is so much into exercise and dancing that even I get pulled in if I lag at any point.

It is pleasing that technology is helping us to stay connected, hold meetings, and learn new things, despite the limitations. In the past two weeks of lockdown, I have connected with friends, not just within Vizag, but from all corners of the world and it did cheer me up. While acknowledging the uncertainty of the time, I am grateful for every learning that’s coming our way.

Now that COVID-19 is here, it is clear that each one of us has to be conscious and responsible and do the best we can while staying in to combat the virus. I am grateful for all those doctors who are working round the clock, risking their lives and family’s comfort, and showing up every day. I fall short of words to thank all the others providing essential services without whom we cannot do away. As we sit in the comfort of our home, I know this is the least my family and I can do and pray for their well being. We must progress together to come out stronger.”

Jyothirmayi Mukthineni, a consultant trainer, is the founder of Wings For Life, an NGO that works for girl child education.