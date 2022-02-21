People from all over the world flock to Tirumala, merely to get a glimpse of Lord Venkateswara. It is said that the magic of the ancient shrine of Lord Balaji increases multifold with each visit. Devotees plan to visit this important temple at least once a year; Vizagites are no exception. Vizag, the ‘City of Destiny’, is popular for its beaches, serene atmosphere, and many historical tourist attractions. After having a soulful darshan of Lord Venkateswara and buying a packet full of the famous Tirupati laddoos, if you are planning to return home or take a small detour to Vizag, this article is for you. If you are looking for a convenient yet economical mode of transport for the Tirupati to Vizag route, trains are the best option. It takes approximately 13 hours to cover a distance of 750 km. You can reach Tirupati from Tirumala, a distance of 22 km, via a bus, jeep, or prepaid taxi.

Here is a list of trains available if are travelling from Tirupati to Vizag:

#1 Train no. 12864 YPR HOWRAH EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 4:15 PM to reach Vizag at 4:50 AM. This train runs on all seven days of the week.

#2 Train no. 17487 TIRUMALA EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 8:30 PM to reach Vizag at 11:30 AM. This train runs on all seven days of the week.

#3 Train no. 22818 MYS HOWRAH EXP from Renigunta Jn to Visakhapatnam (VSKP), which leaves Tirupati at 8:30 AM to reach Vizag at 8:30 PM. This train only runs on Mondays.

#4 Train no. 12846 BHUBANESWAR EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 10:20 PM to reach Vizag at 10:25 AM. Runs only on Mondays.

#5 Train no. 22872 TPTY BBS SF EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 10:25 AM to reach Vizag at 10:25 PM. Runs only on Mondays.

#6 Train no. 12659 GURUDEV EXPRESS, which leaves Tirupati at 9:10 AM to reach Vizag at 9:30 PM. Runs only on Mondays.

#7 Train no. 22856 TPTY SRC SF EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 8:25 PM to reach Vizag at 8:25 AM. Runs only on Mondays.

#8 Train no. 12890 YPR TATA EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 2:15 PM to reach Vizag at 2:15 AM. Runs only on Mondays.

#9 Train no. 17480 TPTY PURI EXP, which leaves Tirupati at 10:50 AM to reach Vizag at 4:35 PM. This train runs on all days of the week, except Thursdays and Sundays.

With all this information, you can plan your journey from Tirupati to Vizag by train and have a comfortable journey.