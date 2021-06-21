Almost two months after a partial lockdown with relaxation timings started in Vizag, being cooped up at home has come to an end as life has come back to normalcy after the extension of relaxation timings. From Monday, the city will have a curfew from 6 pm to 6 am the next day against the previous timings of 2 pm to 6 am. This has given wings to many youngsters who have decided to drive to beach road till 6 pm, while food businesses have got an opportunity to extend their business timings for a few hours more.

Witnessing the decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Government has extended the timings advising the citizens to maintain Covid norms while outside and at workspaces. While all the shops and offices were told to close their work by 5 pm, all the government offices have told the employees to come for full day work. Vizag has been in lockdown since May 2 and would continue till June 30. Depending on the cases reported every day, the district officials will decide whether to continue the lockdown or not. Also, the RTC bus services have come back to normal, running regular bus services till 6 pm, which is likely to generate income revenue. The extension of timings from Monday has brought both positive and negative responses from the citizens who worry about the third wave.

Yo! Vizag talked with some citizens who shared their views on the lockdown being close to an end and the city getting back to normal.

“It is good to come back to normal by doing things like regular timings, however, there is still worry on the third wave, which is said to be affecting in a few weeks. Though we asked our employees to come back to the office and work, rather stay at home so as to finish targets quickly, there is still a worry on the spread of the virus.”

– Prasad, who owns a private company.

“After a month staying at home due to lockdown restrictions, I came out to the beach in the evening. It was always a busy schedule when the curfew started at 2 pm. But today, I decided to come out in the evening and have a walk for a while.”

– Kusuma, student.

“Relaxation timings extended is for the good of the people but everyone should utilise them properly. Rather than wandering unnecessarily, only individuals with major works should move out. This will help to avoid the spread of virus further.”

– Srinivasa Rao, retired employee.

“It is a better way to extend our food business for few more hours. Ever since there was lockdown, we had a major loss of business with the timings. Now, at least we could deliver till evening and shut down business by 6 pm, however, we decided to go for online deliveries for few more weeks even if there is no lockdown.”

– Sharat, who owns a food joint in Vizag.

“Ever since the lockdown and the timings were announced, I couldn’t order any food from outside. But today, I decided to order my favourite food in the evening and enjoy it.”

-Saranya, college student.