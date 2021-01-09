After Solo Brathuke So Better making a mark as one of the first few movies to be released in theatres after the lockdown, Krack, starring Ravi Teja and Sruthi Hassan, is here as the first big-ticket Telugu release of 2021. Marking the occasion, movie lovers in Vizag seemed to be in the mood to witness the drama unfold on the big screen. Images of fans gathering in large numbers for Krack at Jagadamba theatre in Vizag have gone viral on social media.

However, the film hit a roadblock on Friday with the morning and noon shows being cancelled at several places. Chaos ensued with the film’s financiers alleging that their dues were not cleared on time. With the shows of Krack being stalled, several fans vented frustration at Jagadamba theatre in Vizag.

The ambiguity around the film’s release was eventually cleared with director Gopichand Malineni issuing a clarification. Taking to Twitter, Mr Malineni wrote, “All problems solved for Krack release. Let’s get Krackified from today’s first shows. Watch it now in your nearest theaters!!”

All problems solved for #Krack release. 🔥🔥👍👍

Let’s get Krackified from today’s first shows. 💥

Watch it now in your nearest theaters!! pic.twitter.com/50y8HzFLqR — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) January 9, 2021

Originally scheduled to release in May 2020, the makers of Krack pushed the release owing to the Covid-induced lockdown. Krack has Ravi Teja don the role of a police officer. While Thaman S has composed the music, Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in pivotal roles.

Watch Krack trailer here:

All moviegoers have been strictly advised to follow the Covid safety protocol while visiting cinema halls. Experts have reiterated the importance of wearing masks, practising physical distancing, and maintaining hand hygiene while out in the public.