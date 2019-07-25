As part of 20th Anniversary Celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) will be organising a 5 km Walkathon on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. The walk will be held from Kali Temple to Alluri Sita Rama Raju Statue Circle and back from 5:30 am to 06:30 am on Friday, 26 July. The ENC has requested the citizens of Visakhapatnam to join the Walkathon and pay their homage to the Martyrs and remember the sacrifices by soldiers

The Walkathon will be followed by a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the ‘Victory at Sea’ War Memorial on the Beach Road at 7:45 am on Friday. Vice Admiral Atul Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, officials from the District Administration and veterans will lay wreaths at the ‘War Memorial’ as a mark of their respect to fallen heroes on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas.