Kalingapatnam beach likely to get a world-class beach resort

The vast coastline in Andhra Pradesh makes it the perfect spot for beach resorts. One such project coming up at the Kalingapatnam beach in Srikakulam district. To be built on the lines of the Munnar Resort and Goa cottages, a world-class beach resort is all set to come up at the Kalingapatnam Beach. This is the first-time project in Andhra Pradesh by Mumbai-based Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Pvt. Ltd. (MHRIL).

Estimated to cost around Rs. 200 crores, the resort will reportedly have sea facing cottages and world-class facilities including a swimming pool and a gaming area.

The construction for the project is expected to start by July this year. The officials are hoping to complete the construction by year-end in order to open it for tourists by next summer. The MHRIL has member base all over the world and the presence of a world-class resort is expected to boost tourism in the region.

Reportedly, talks for the land had been going on with the APTDC for over one and a half years. MHRIL was also considering beach front sites within Vizag but finally decided upon the Kalingapatnam beach owing to its safety and pleasant weather. This would also support the locals with employment opportunities.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding, 70% of the resort is to be reserved for the club members while the remaining will be available for the locals, tourists, and visitors.

