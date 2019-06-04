In a significant move, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has revoked a decision taken by his predecessor, Chandrababu Naidu. The YSRCP supremo has decided to permit the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to go ahead with its raids and investigations in Andhra Pradesh without prior permission of the State government.

In November 2018, the earlier Naidu Government had issued an order to withdraw the ‘general consent’, thereby holding back the Central agency’s powers to conduct investigations in the State. This ‘general consent’, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946, is provided by State Governments to the CBI. It ranges from six months to one year. It is a requisite as the jurisdiction of the Central investigation agencies is confined to Delhi and Union Territories.

With this withdrawal, the outcome was that the CBI had to seek permission to investigate, from the earlier State Government of Andhra Pradesh, on a case-to-case basis. The reasoning was that the BJP-led NDA Government was using these investigation agencies to target its opposition leaders and their governments.

During the election campaigning, YSRCP had pointed this out stating that this step was taken to prevent any probing into corruption allegations against Mr. Naidu and his government. This, therefore, has been revoked to allow complete investigations against one and all in the State. Now the CBI can enter the State without any permission and carry out its duties.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy tweeted on Monday announcing the decision taken by the YSRCP Government. Mr. Reddy’s tweet read, “Chandrababu banned CBI, prevented IT raids, questioned how ED enters the state. Now Jagan has issued orders allowing the CBI into the state and has made it clear that thieves will not be spared. Are you watching this Chandrababu?”