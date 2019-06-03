Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana assures support to the industry

The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry organised an interactive meeting with MVV Satyanarayana, Member of Parliament, Visakhapatnam on Monday (03 June 2019) in the city.

DV Raju, President, The Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry, in his welcome remarks, mentioned the importance of business, society & government going hand in hand for the overall growth of the economy.

G Veera Mohan, Secrertary, informed about the connectivity issue Visakhapatnam is facing with other major cities. He pointed out the need for speedy resolution to this issue as many of the airlines are eager to operate from Visakhapatnam.

Members of the chamber raised concerns about the issues faced by the business community both in ease of doing business & continuing business. They briefed about the issues in Real Estate, Tourism, Retail, Logistics IT, Food Processing & many more. Members also urged to work closely with the Central Government for Women Empowerment & Welfare as there are a lot of schemes for women.

Addressing the august gathering, MVV Satyanarayana, of YSRCP, told that the State Government will fully support the industry & actively engage with them to understand their concern & address their issues. He also told that every business should prosper for the conducive growth of Andhra Pradesh in general & Visakhapatnam in particular.