Pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah to test his recovery in Vizag

It is known that ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is undergoing rehabilitation for the stress fracture he suffered on his back. The Indian cricket team management has not been taking any chances with his recovery. In fact, Bumrah was also sent to the United Kingdom for consultation. Now, the management has taken one more step is ensuring the pacer is slowly get back on track. Jaspreet Bumrah will be attending the net practice sessions, with the rest of the Indian cricket team, at Vizag.

This will be ahead of the One Day International match against West Indies scheduled for 18 December 2019. Jasprit Bumrah will not be playing in this match. However, at the net practice, he will be bowling against batting superstars Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

“Bumrah will be joining the team at the nets in Vizag and his back will be tested as he goes full throttle against the world’s best batsmen like Kohli and Rohit. You can’t really have a better test than having a go against the best in business. As you are aware, team management has been very particular about injury management and that is why this process has been put in place. It will be an interesting battle at the nets for sure.” – as a source informed IANS

This is just the primary step that is being taken. The team management and the BCCI are being very cautious regarding Bumrah’s recovery and would not like to rush Bumrah further. The pacer is not likely to play the upcoming matches against Sri Lanka, between January 5 and 10.

However, it is expected that Jasprit Bumrah will be back in action for the games against Australia and the New Zealand tour, starting 24 January 2019.

India and West Indies will lock horns in Vizag on 18 December for the second ODI of the series.