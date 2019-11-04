JanaSena long march in Vizag: Pawan Kalyan issues ultimatum to YSRCP Govt

The JanaSena Party’s long march in the city, on Sunday, witnessed a huge turnout from party supporters and construction workers. Organised to question the State Government on the current sand crises in Andhra Pradesh, the march was taken from Maddilapalem to the GVMC building and ended with party chief Pawan Kalyan addressing a public rally in Vizag.

Slamming the YSRCP Government for its new sand policy, the JanaSena supremo issued a 2 weeks ultimatum to resolve the issue of sand shortage in Andhra Pradesh. “We demand compensation of Rs 50,000 to every construction worker and Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia to the bereaved family members of 35 building workers who committed suicide. If the Government fails to meet these demands, we will launch a long march to Amaravati,” the JSP President said.

Stating that sand provides a livelihood to numerous people, Mr. Kalyan urged the YSRCP leaders to take the issue seriously. “The State’s growth is being hampered and people are suffering. Had YS Jagan’s rule been people-friendly, there wouldn’t have been a need for people to take to the streets ad stage protests. If the Governments worked for public welfare, even I wouldn’t have floated JanaSena,” Pawan Kalyan said while addressing the gathering in Vizag.

The JanaSena Chief further responded to the YSRCP’s remarks that claimed his hidden relation with TDP President Chandrababu Naidu. “I am an adopted son of people, not Chandrababu Naidu,” the actor-turned-politician said.

The long march by JanaSena Party in Vizag fetched support from the Telugu Desam Party and Loksatta. JanaSena leaders Nadendla Manohar, VV Lakshmi Narayana, TDP leaders, and former Ministers Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, K Atchannaidu were among those who marked their presence at the event.