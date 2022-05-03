On Sunday night, 1 May 2022, the 3-Town Police, along with the task force department, arrested two persons organizing an IPL betting in Visakhapatnam. The accused were identified as K Rambabu (36) and G Satyanarayana (33), natives of Bhimavaram in West Godavari District. Upon receiving a tip, the police officials raided Maharaja Towers, an apartment near RK Beach Road. Laptops, mobiles, an LED TV, WiFi modem, and some cash were seized by the 3-town police during the raid.

Rambabu, a construction worker, was previously involved in gambling in Bhimavaram and moved to Visakhapatnam to organise an IPL betting racket. Satyanarayana has shifted to Vizag along with Rambabu as a helper. It was found out that these two have been conducting the betting activity through an online portal. In a rented apartment in Maharaja Towers, these gambler turned bookies have set up a customer base and have been running the racket successfully for a while now.

The police have retrieved contacts of several people involved in this betting racket from the seized mobiles and a further investigation is on its course. On Monday, a case has been registered against the Bhimavaram natives.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.