Two sides on a losing streak, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will face each other today in the 17th match of IPL 2022. The first match of the Saturday doubleheader is set to take place at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai. The defending champions had a nightmare of a start to their stint this year and are more desperate than ever to register their first win. Fact check: for the first time in its history, CSK has lost their first three matches. Despite winning the toss in both the matches, SRH has failed to chase down the target set by the opposition. Go ahead and read the detailed pre-match report of the 17th match of IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH.

CSK probable XI

Though CSK looks strong on the paper, they have failed miserably in crossing the winning line. With a hat-trick of losses, the Chennai side will be looking forward to effectively using their strengths instead of making amendments to the playing XI. Though the batsmen look to be in good shape, with Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni, and Shivam Dube hitting the ball well, the bowling department seems to lack the rhythm. The absence of Deepak Chahar is strongly felt and the CSK fans have been praying for the pacer’s recovery since Mukesh Choudhary’s disastrous spell. Skipper Ravindra Jadeja might consider bringing Tushar Deshpande back into the playing XI or giving KM Asif a chance to prove himself or rather get the team out of trouble.

Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary/KM Asif/Tushar Deshpande.

SRH probable XI

SRH’s trouble with finding the winning combination seems never-ending. After trying several combinations, in a losing cause, since the 2021 season, it is difficult for analysts to predict SRH’s next move. The top-order looks heft with the likes of Kane Williamson, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, who are all known to be match-winners for their national sides. Skipper Williamson must consider utilising the opener in Rahul Tripathi and demote Abhishek Sharma to number 4. SRH is expected to take the field with the same playing XI.

Playing XI: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Venue records

In the IPL 2022, five matches have been hosted by the DY Patil Stadium so far. Though it is majorly a high scoring ground, it has been difficult for the chasing teams to score runs. In the last match here, LSG has chased down the target set by Delhi Capitals. The pitch is said to assist the pacers apart from being a good batting track. The last time an afternoon match was held here, Jos Buttler smashed a century against MI.

Head-to-Head

Out of the 16 matches played between these two sides, CSK has an upper hand by a large margin, winning 12 matches. While Kane Willaimson is the highest run-getter for SRH against Chennai (338 runs, SR 143), Ambati Rayadu has troubled the Hyderabad bowlers, scoring 513 runs.

