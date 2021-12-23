Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam has been nominated as an institutional member of the World Association Of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA). This membership list consists of nearly 400 leading institutions and organisations, around the world, dedicated to the conservation of animals and their habitats.

Congratulations! Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, Vishakapatnam @vizagzoo_igzp on becoming @waza member. This brings the total number of WAZA’s institution member to 10 in the country. @moefcc pic.twitter.com/XurtUPaSNG — Central Zoo Authority (@CZA_Delhi) December 21, 2021

WAZA is a global alliance of regional associations, national associations, as well as zoos and aquariums. Being a part of this prestigious association will be useful for the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam, in a number of ways. The WAZA membership implies that all members will endeavour to maintain high standards in animal husbandry and veterinary care. It also ensures members participation in coordinated species, contribution to relevant scientific studies, compliance with national and international legislation, maintenance of animal record systems, environmental education programmes, conservation activities, ethical guidelines, and support of regional and national associations.

The World Association Of Zoos and Aquariums promotes cooperation between leading zoos, aquariums, national and regional associations, as well as with leading wildlife experts, academics, and universities. They are the voice of a global community of high‑standard conservation‑based zoos and aquariums and also a catalyst for their joint conservation action. So by being nominated as a WAZA member, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is going to be one of the most highly reputed associations; unifying the leading zoos and aquariums and the most influential regional zoo associations of the world.

This global association also has the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), International Zoo Educators Association (IZE), Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) as its members.