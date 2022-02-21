Internationally acclaimed for his swift and eerie magic tricks, BS Reddy, the master of illusions has been making the judges of India’s Got Talent season 9 jump off their seats. Known to be one of the finest magicians in the country, Reddy who is from Visakhapatnam has been honoured with the Oscar of Magic a.k.a International Merlin Award for the most original illusions back in 2016. The crowned Prince of Magic is now setting the stage on fire with his magical talent. Judges Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, Manoj Muntashir, and Baadshah seem to be astonished by the tricks of this trick master from Visakhapatnam.

The self-taught magician loved by millions not only in India but also overseas, has carved a niche of his own with his performances in Penn & Teller: Fool US, America’s Television show, and in other countries such as Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

India’s Got Talent is one of the popular reality shows on Indian Television which encourages people from different walks of life to showcase their skills. Our very own talented enchanter from Visakhapatnam, with his unique techniques and modern magic, has been enthralling audiences since the last season. Trying his trick on one of the judges, Shilpa Shetty, has left many in awe of him. Shilpa Shetty, who is seen taking part in a magic trick by BS Reddy on India’s Got Talent on Sunday, stands on a stool holding two poles. The magician Reddy removes the two poles, and the stool, making Shilpa Shetty look like she is floating in the air. The trick surely astonished the judges as well as the audiences making him a superstar yet again.

Reddy is known for levitating humans mid-air. His original magic trick has not been de-coded until today. With great talent and undying efforts, Reddy has made it through the auditions of season 9. Reddy has who has also been part of season 8 of the show is yet to make it semi-finals in season 9.