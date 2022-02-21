On the early morning of 21 February 2022, Andhra Pradesh Industries and Information Technology Minister, Mekapati Goutham Reddy (50), has passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest. He had collapsed at his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, post which he was rushed to Apollo Hospitals at 7:45 am. At 9:16 am, he had taken his last breath in the emergency room. This has left his family members and close connections in a state of deep shock.

The hospital management has stated that he was unresponsive and in cardiac arrest upon arrival. Despite receiving CPR and cardiac life support for over 90 minutes, he did not survive the attack. The State Government of Andhra Pradesh has declared two-day mourning as a mark of respect for the deceased minister.

The prominent film, political, and business personalities have taken it to their social media handles to express their sorrow over the untimely death of AP IT Minister Goutham Reddy.

Ex-Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, sent his thoughts to the minister’s family through his Twitter handle. Earlier today, he has visited the deceased AP IT Minister’s residence and paid homage.

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, and Information Technology, K Taraka Rama Rao, founder of YSR Telangana Party, YS Sharmila, and YS Vijayamma were also seen paying their tributes at the minister’s residence.

Deeply saddened & shocked beyond belief to learn about the sudden demise of dear friend @MekapatiGoutham Garu My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in this hour of grief Gone too soon brother. Pray that you rest in peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9V7IYk3o03 — KTR (@KTRTRS) February 21, 2022

U.S. Consul General in Hyderabad, Joel Reifman, has reminisced about his time with the AP Minister at the 2019 US-India Defense Ties Conference.

I'm deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing away of Andhra IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. He was a speaker at our 2019 #USIndia Defense Ties Conference. We will always remember his charisma and enthusiasm. pic.twitter.com/HKWrvZUujD — Joel Reifman (@USCGHyderabad) February 21, 2022

Chief Minister of Andhra Prades had reached Hyderabad to pay his respect.

Andhra CM YS Jagan reached #Hyderabad and paid his respects to the deceased IT&Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy. #Telangana IT minister KTR also visited the family and offered condolences. pic.twitter.com/CykRZ8D6p2 — Revathi (@revathitweets) February 21, 2022

Deepest condolences to the Mekapati family. Shocked behind words on the sudden demise of Sri. Mekapati Gautham. Such a humble and wonderful human being. Life is so unpredictable 😞 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) February 21, 2022

I’m shocked & deeply anguished to learn about the sudden & untimely demise of my dear friend, AP Minister, Shri Mekapati Goutham Reddy. It’s a great loss for the state, country, and for me personally. I extend my deepest condolences to his family, friends & followers. Om Shant 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/YIX0st3eMy — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) February 21, 2022

Deeply shocked and saddened to know about the sudden demise of AP IT & Industries Minister Shri Mekapati Goutham reddy due to massive heart attack. He is one of the few outspoken ministers in the cabinet. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to his family. 🙏🏻 — K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju (@RaghuRaju_MP) February 21, 2022

The untimely demise of Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Ji is very tragic. My condolences to the bereaved Family, Friends & Admirers.

Om Shanti@AndhraPradeshCM — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 21, 2022

The makers of the upcoming film, Bheemla Nayak, have called off the movie’s pre-release event, which was scheduled to take place today as a mark of respect for the deceased minister.