Indian Railways prepares isolation coaches in trains to fight COVID-19

In an innovative step, the Ministry of Railways in India has decided to convert non-AC passenger train coaches into ‘isolation coaches’ for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Owing to the critical need of isolation wards in hospitals across the country, the Ministry of Railways decided to make the best use of its trains during the country-wide lockdown and convert them into spaces where patients can receive treatment.

At present, a prototype has been made ready for officials to inspect. If approved, the Ministry would convert ten coaches every week into isolation coaches. The modified coaches will be able to treat up to three lakh patients at a time.

What has been modified?

As per reports, one patient bed (the lower berth) has been kept intact. The middle berth on top of the patient’s bed, the ladder leading up to it, and all berths opposite the patient’s bed have been removed. Further, modifications are made to the bathroom and aisle areas to ensure free movement. 220-Volt electric plug points have been provided for installing medical equipment.

