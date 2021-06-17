What’s bigger a present than to bring tears of joy to a father on the occasion of Father’s Day? In yet another proud moment for Vizag as Singer Shanmukha Priya brings laurels to the city by bringing good name to her family. The upcoming weekend episode of the Indian Idol Season 12 will be all about celebrating Father’s Day and the essence of fatherhood. The contestants will be seen giving a special ode to their fathers as they dedicate iconic songs to them in the episode themed Father’s Day Special. Moreover, the viewers will witness the emotional camaraderie between contestants and their fathers as they share special anecdotes and memories with everyone.

Hosted by Aditya Narayan and judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, viewers are in for a weekend filled with entertainment and emotions. Ace singer Shanmukha Priya will be seen performing on the song Bhare Naina on which she received a standing ovation from the judges! Judge Himesh Reshammiya also said “You have sung the song beautifully. I found myself being so engrossed. Not to forget, it is the first time you have sung a classical song on this platform, so hats off to you for pulling it off so flawlessly.”

Moreover, host Aditya Narayan also requested Shanmukha Priya and her father to come onto the stage and shake a leg along with Himesh Reshammiya on his latest trending track Suroor Tera. Sharing her delight, Shanmukha Priya said, “This is a dream come true. Getting a standing ovation from the industry stalwarts is an honor. The cherry on the cake being, I was able to live this moment with my father by my side. My happiness knows no bounds.”

This episode of the Indian Idol 12 will telecast on Sunday at 9:30 PM. Catch it live on Sony Entertainment Television. Now that the voting lines have opened, here’s how you can vote for your favorite Indian Idol 12 contestant.