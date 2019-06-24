In Conversation with the Mystic: Actor Nani interacts with Sadhguru

On the occasion of the 5th International Day of Yoga, Telugu actor Nani was in conversation with Sadhguru at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on June 23. The event ‘Yoga for Joy’ –In Conversation with the Mystic, which had an interaction between Nani and Sadhguru, was attended by over 4000 people, who lined up with great patience at the indoor stadium.

At the outset, Nani quipped, “I’ve never answered a question right in my life, and now I’m posing questions to someone who has all the answers!” During the lively session of In Conversation with the Mystic, which frequently had the audience in splits, one of the initial questions by Nani was about Joy. When he complained that he had been a joyful young man but success did not reliably bring enjoyment, Sadhguru said, “You cannot ‘enjoy’ anything, you will only bring misery. If you are joyful, everything is wonderful.”

Talking of people who carry grave faces all the time, Sadhguru joked, “You don’t have to practice. When it comes to death, everyone is a ‘natural star’! Fully alive is fantastic, dead is good, but half alive is torture.” The conversation ranged from the Indian concept of ‘drishti’, the process of elemental purification and how yoga describes the memory.

Earlier in the evening, Nani released the book Inner Engineering – Yogam Ananda Margam, the Telugu translation of Sadhguru’s international bestseller Inner Engineering – A Yogi’s Guide to Joy. The book sold over 3 lakh copies in English and has also been translated into over 20 languages. The enthusiastic crowd also participated in a guided meditation called Yoga for Joy, or Nada Yoga.