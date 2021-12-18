Visiting the beach is a ritual for the people of Vizag. Be it after a bad day at the office, or a tiring college assignment, or a Sunday, or a holiday, we just need a reason to be out there, staring at the ocean. On this trip to the beach, regular visitors get to see a wide variety of people. From first time visitors, to social media influencers who would have travelled across to make a cover song, the variety is incomparable. However, on a lighter note, here are the various people, batches or scenes that one gets to see on the Vizag Beach.

#1 First Timers: Overexcited batch

#2 Thindipothu batch

#3 Instagram reels batch

#4 Heartbreak batch

#5 Headphones batch

#6 Airforce Batch

#7 Laughing therapy batch

#8 Tourist guides

#9 Rebel batch watching all these scenes on Vizag Beach

PS: This article is purely humour related and not to offend or hurt anyone. The views expressed here are solely of the author and not Yo! Vizag